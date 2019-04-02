× Marvin Gaye Forever Stamp to Debut at Greek Theatre on What Would’ve Been Singer’s 80th Birthday

Legendary singer Marvin Gaye is getting a commemorative stamp, and the U.S. Postal Service will celebrate its debut at the Greek Theatre on what would’ve been his 80th birthday on Tuesday.

The stamp bears a portrait designed to mimic a vintage vinyl cover art.

“Gaye’s presence and unique sound will live on forever through his music and now through the mail,” USPS said in a statement.

The Prince of Soul’s stamp will join the ranks of other artists in the postal service’s “Music Icon” series such as Elvis Presley, John Lennon and Sarah Vaughan. The stamp pane will feature a brief biography and an image of a record peeking out of the sleeve.

Kadir Nelson, who designed the artwork used for the stamp pane, creates portraits of other artists, such as Michael Jackson, and the cover of Drake’s “Nothing Was the Same” album. In 2014, USPS dedicated a Forever stamp to NBA player Wilt Chamberlain, another original artwork by Nelson.

Gaye was a musical force in the 1970s who became a crown jewel for Motown Records. His most celebrated hits include “Let’s Get it On,” and “What’s Going On?”

Last July, lawmakers designated USPS’ Exposition Park location as the “Marvin Gaye Post Office.” The artist died in his Crenshaw District home in 1984.

KTLA’s Kristina Bravo contributed to this story.

34.119532 -118.296290