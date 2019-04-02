Dodgers vs. Giants Game to Air on KTLA Channel 5 at 7 P.M. Tuesday

No Shots Fired During Chaos at Nipsey Hussle Vigil in South L.A.: LAPD

Posted 1:10 PM, April 2, 2019, by and

The Los Angeles Police Department provided more details about the chaos at Monday’s memorial for slain rapper Nipsey Hussle, saying a man with a gun appears to have sparked a stampede that left several people hurt.

Officials attempted to dispel rumors and incorrect information regarding the violence.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore said at a news conference Tuesday that no shots appear to have been fired at the vigil.

Two women who arrived at a hospital at around 11 p.m. that night said they had been shot, Moore said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.