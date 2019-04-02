Police ID Suspect in Westlake Hit-and-Run That Left 30-Year-Old Man Dead

Police on Tuesday identified a pickup driver accused of fleeing after fatally striking a man walking across the street in Westlake last week.

Martin Gonzalo Rodas was behind the wheel of the white truck that hit and killed 30-year-old Leonides Rivas as he crossed Bonnie Brae Street, just north of Sixth Street, shortly after 6 a.m. last Tuesday, March 26, Los Angeles police said in a news release.

As was his usual morning routine on his way into work at a construction job, Rivas had stopped to get a bite to eat that morning, according to his family.

The victim parked his Nissan Xterra SUV along the west side of Bonnie Brae and was walking toward the vendors lining the east side, but paused in the middle of the street so that a vehicle could pass, investigators have said.

That’s when Rodas allegedly came up from behind and hit him.

Instead of stopping to render aid, the driver continued down Bonnie Brae, ran a red light at Wilshire Boulevard and continued out of sight.

Rivas was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 30-year-old leaves behind a wife, his family said.

Detectives did not say how they determined Rodas was the man behind the wheel, or whether they had recovered the pickup involved.

The crash was caught on surveillance video, some of which has been released by LAPD.

Anyone with information on Rodas’ whereabouts can contact Detective Calvin Dehesa at 213-486-0750, or call 877-527-3247 after normal business hours. Anonymous tips may be submitted via 800-222-8477 or LACrimeStoppers.org.