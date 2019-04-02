Refresh Your Wardrobe for Spring With Fashion Director of DAILYLOOK, Veronica Black

Posted 10:31 AM, April 2, 2019, by , Updated at 11:08AM, April 2, 2019

The fashion director for DAILYLOOK Veronica Black joined us live with the hottest trends to add to your wardrobe this spring. DAILYLOOK is a premium, personal styling subscription service that delivers hand-picked wardrobe must-haves to your door. For more info, you can go to their website or follow them on social media. And for $20 off – use the code word KTLA2019 at checkout.

