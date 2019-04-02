× Substance Believed to Be Flour Causes Expo Line Disruption; 1 Person Reports Illness: LAFD

Normal rail service has resumed along the Metro Expo Line in the Sawtelle area on Tuesday morning after a disruption caused by a substance that is believed to be flour, authorities said.

The investigation began in the 2200 block of South Bundy Drive just after 9:15 a.m. when a white powdery substance was discovered on stairs and the nearby Expo/Bundy Station, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department alert.

Rail service at the Metro station was bypassed while police and fire personnel investigated, though no evacuations were ordered.

Investigators later indicated the substance was not hazardous; it has been tentatively identified as unbleached flour, the alert stated.

Normal train service resumed just before 11 a.m., according to a tweet from the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

One individual who saw the substance as he or she boarded the train experienced an unspecified illness, LAFD officials said. The person sought clinical care after arriving at work.

It was not immediately clear what caused the illness.

Police are looking into the circumstances of the substance being in the area, according to the Fire Department.