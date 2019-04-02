Suspect in Nipsey Hussle Killing Had Dispute With Rapper; Graphic Video of Shooting Emerges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As police search for the suspect in the killing of rapper Nipsey Hussle, new videos and details are emerging of what led up to the attack.

Law enforcement sources told The Times that the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Eric Holder, had some type of personal dispute with Hussle that culminated in the shooting.

Authorities have been reviewing surveillance videos and talking to witnesses in an effort to put together a sense of what happened and also identify Hussle’s killer. The sources told The Times that detectives believe the gunman is a gang member but that the motive for the shooting is more personal in nature.

Meanwhile, graphic video shows a gunman walking up to Hussle and two other men, who were standing in front of the shop the rapper owned in a Slauson Avenue strip mall. The gunman is then seen opening fire. Hussle falls to the ground and the other two victims run away from the gunman.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.