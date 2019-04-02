Four-Year-Old Drummer LJ Wilson joined us live along with his dad Justin to talk about his love for music how it all got started. He also performed for us. LJ’s children’s album is called LJ’s World. For more info, you can go to his website or follow LJ on social media @BabyBoyDrummer.
The Four-Year-Old Baby Boy Drummer, LJ Wilson Performs Live!
