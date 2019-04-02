The News Director’s Office: A Funny Point of View With Sherri Shepherd

Posted 5:54 AM, April 2, 2019, by and , Updated at 05:53AM, April 2, 2019

Jason Ball, Sherri Shepherd, and Bobby Gonzalez.

Comedian and actress Sherri Shepherd joins the News Director’s Office to talk about her career, including how she got her start performing standup comedy, and why she still performs at comedy clubs multiple times a week. Sherri also dishes on her time as a co-host of “The View” and her relationship with Barbara Walters. Sherri also shares some of her upcoming projects including a new film and hosting a new game show.

