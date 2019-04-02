× ICE: Uber Driver Accused of Raping Passenger in Massachusetts ‘Not Subject to Removal’ From U.S.

An Uber driver who was arraigned Monday in Boston after being accused of raping a passenger is not subject to removal from the country, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement said.

On Sunday, ICE had placed a detainer on Daudah Mayanja, 37, a Ugandan citizen, of Waltham, Massachusetts. ICE says a detainer is “placed on aliens arrested on criminal charges for whom ICE possesses probable cause to believe that they are removable from the United States.”

But in a statement to CNN, an ICE official said upon investigation, the agency found “this individual is not subject to removal at this time.”

“ICE will continue to monitor his criminal proceedings,” the official said.

At about 1:15 a.m. Saturday, Massachusetts State Police responded to a report that a woman was sexually assaulted by her Uber driver. Mayanja was arrested on two counts of rape. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Mayanja’s attorney did not respond to requests for comment, but Mayanja told CNN affiliate WCVB in Boston he was innocent.

When reached for comment, Uber said that as soon as the company was notified, it removed the driver’s access to the app.

“What’s been reported is horrible and something no one should ever go through,” an Uber representative said. “We stand ready to support law enforcement with their investigation.”

Mayanja maintained his innocence in a telephone interview with WCVB.

“That information that aired outside is wrong and false,” Mayanja told WCVB. “She jumped from the back seat to the driver’s seat. When I pulled over, she jumped out from the car, (and) I left the scene. I called my bosses because, after, I noticed that she left her bag inside my car. I called the Uber offices to tell them about the situation.”

Mayanja said he received a phone call from police shortly afterward.

“She reported to the police that somebody, the driver, tried to rape her,” he said.

Mayanja told WCVB that he drove himself to the state police barracks, gave his statement and was arrested.

Mayanja’s bail was increased from $25,000 to $100,000, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

He is required to surrender his passport. If he makes bail, he is required to wear a GPS monitoring bracelet.