63-Year-Old Rancho Cucamonga Man Arrested on Suspicion of Distributing Child Pornography

Xiang Zhao is seen in an image provided by the Fontana Police Department.

A Rancho Cucamonga man was arrested earlier this week on suspicion of distributing child pornography over the internet.

Detectives were conducting an investigation into 63-year-old Xiang Zhao when they served a search warrant at his home in the 5000 block of Lynwood Court on Tuesday, the Fontana Police Department stated in a news release.

Inside the home, detectives found electronic storage devices used for the downloading, viewing and distribution of child pornography, according to the news release.

Police took Xiang Zhao into custody without incident.

No further details about the arrest were immediately available.

