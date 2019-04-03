Arcadia Mall Supervisor Found Guilty of Sexually Assaulting 3 Female Employees During Work Hours

A maintenance supervisor at an Arcadia mall has been found guilty of sexually assaulting three female employees under his lead during work hours, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Diego Briones Cervantes of San Gabriel was convicted of criminal charges including forcible rape, attempted rape, sexual penetration by foreign object and sexual battery by restraint, the DA’s office said. He faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced on May 24.

Following four days of deliberation, the jury also found him guilty of two counts each of forcible oral copulation and false imprisonment by violence.

Cervantes, 37, sexually assaulted the women between Sept. 1, 2015, and Feb. 2, 2017, during work hours at the mall, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors allege he also cut back their work hours in retaliation for resisting his attacks, presenting evidence at trial in support of those accusations.