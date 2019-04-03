Author Brian Windhorst Talks New Book ‘LeBron Inc: The Making of a Billion-Dollar Athlete’

New York Times Best Selling Author and writer for ESPN.com Brian Windhorst joined us live to tell us about his new book “The Making of a Billion-Dollar Athlete - Lebron INC” The book is all about Lebron’s transformation from a basketball star to a sports and business mogul. It’s available on amazon. You can also follow Brian on social media @WindhorstESPN
