Police Pursuit Involving Stolen Truck Ends in Violent Crash in Lake Balboa; 4 Injured

Author Brian Windhorst Talks New Book ‘LeBron Inc: The Making of a Billion-Dollar Athlete’

Posted 10:09 AM, April 3, 2019, by , Updated at 10:34AM, April 3, 2019

New York Times Best Selling Author and writer for ESPN.com Brian Windhorst joined us live to tell us about his new book “The Making of a Billion-Dollar Athlete - Lebron INC” The book is all about Lebron’s transformation from a basketball star to a sports and business mogul. It’s available on amazon. You can also follow Brian on social media @WindhorstESPN

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.