× Azusa Man Sentenced for Vicious Knife Attack on Ex-Girlfriend Near Arcadia

A judge sentenced an Azusa man to 22 years to life in state prison Wednesday for stabbing, attempting to strangle and slashing the throat of a 17-year-old girl after she ended a relationship with him, authorities said.

A Los Angeles County Superior Court jury in Burbank convicted Jason Scott Gustin, 21, of attempted murder and mayhem in October. California law defines mayhem as when a person, “intentionally causes permanent disability or disfigurement of another human being or deprives a human being of a limb, organ, or member of his or her body.”

The jury also found true the special allegations that Gustin inflicted great bodily injury in a domestic violence incident and personally used a knife in the crime.

The victim broke up with Gustin five days before the Aug. 22, 2016, attack, District Attorney’s Office spokesman Ricardo Santiago said in a written statement. Gustin persuaded her to meet with him to discuss the end of their relationship in an unincorporated county area near Arcadia. The couple had been dating for nearly two years.

“According to testimony at trial, the two met near Arcadia and sat in Gustin’s car to talk when he pulled out a knife and slashed her throat and then began strangling her,” Santiago said. “As the victim tried to escape, the defendant slashed the back of her neck, stabbed her arm and cut the entire length of her right thigh.”

The severely injured girl managed to escape the car and ran nearly a quarter of a mile, with Gustin chasing after her, prosecutors said. The victim fled into a convalescent home, where a nurse locked the doors behind her.

Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Temple City Station arrested Gustin later the same day when he showed up at his mother’s workplace, officials said.