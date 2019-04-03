Bruno Mars Giveaway

Eleven time Grammy winner Bruno Mars is showcasing his genre crossing sound with an unforgettable concert experience. The multi -platinum selling superstar is bringing The Hooligans back to Las Vegas for shows in April May and September. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News on Friday April 5th for your chance to win two tickets see Bruno Mars at Park Theater in Las Vegas on your choice of either Monday April 29th or Tuesday April 30th, along with a two night hotel stay at Park MGM and a $100 gas card. Tickets are on sale at ticketmaster.com. So head to Vegas and find out why Bruno Mars is one of the biggest selling artists of all time.

Already have the code word? You can also enter below:

The “Short Code” to enter below is 515151

