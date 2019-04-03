BREAKING: Juvenile Arrested in Death of Missing Teen Found With ‘Traumatic’ Injury in Compton

Coroner’s Inquest Set for Hart Family Members Who Plunged Off Northern California Cliff

The Hart family is seen, from left: Hannah, Abigail, Sierra, Jeremiah, Jennifer, Devonte, Markis and Sarah. (Credit: Mendocino County Sheriff's Office)

Authorities in Northern California will hold a coroner’s inquest to determine the manner of death for eight members of a family whose SUV plunged off a coastal cliff last year.

Mendocino County sheriff’s Capt. Greg Van Patten says that during the two-day inquest starting Wednesday a jury will hear from officials and experts, and decide whether the deaths of Jen and Sarah Hart and their six adopted children were accidental, a murder-suicide or undetermined.

The family’s SUV plunged off a seaside cliff more than 160 miles (250 kilometers) north of San Francisco. A tourist spotted the car in the water on March 26, 2018.

Five bodies were found that day. The remains of two more children were found weeks later. The remains of a teenage boy have not been found.

