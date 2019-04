Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live at the Long Beach Museum of Art to see the exhibition CULT TO CULTURE: Photographs by LeRoy Grannis (1917-2011 )

The historic Grannis photographs document the evolution of the sport that grew from a cult following into a global lifestyle.

If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com