Eric Holder, Suspect in Nipsey Hussle Shooting, Was Aspiring Rapper Who Sang of Body Bags, ‘Gun Blasts’

Even by rappers’ standards, Fly Mac was full of braggadocio.

His Instagram handle was “ima_god_in_da_streetz.” He sang of body bags, “38 gun blasts” and bloody homicides.

On Tuesday, Fly Mac, whose legal name is Eric Holder, was arrested in connection with the shooting death of a far more famous rapper, Nipsey Hussle, whose violent demise on the streets he worked to revitalize has gripped much of the city.

For several days, the gunman who felled Hussle and wounded two other men in Hyde Park had been the subject of an intensive manhunt. Los Angeles police named Holder as the suspect on Monday and released his photograph.

