Fontana Man, 37, Arrested on Suspicion of Distributing Child Porn

A 37-year-old Fontana man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of distributing child porn, according to police.

Leonidas Redondo was tracked down by detectives with the Fontana Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force before a search warrant was served at his home in the 16000 block of Windcrest Drive on Wednesday, police said.

He was detained without incident and investigators discovered evidence related to the online distribution of child pornography on his electronic devices, according to police.

Redondo was booked into the Fontana Police Department and then taken to the West Valley Detention Center, authorities said.

No other details about his arrest have been released.