Frank Buckley Interviews: Kunal Nayyar, Actor

Kunal Nayyar is an actor who plays Rajesh Koothrappali on the popular CBS-TV show “The Big Bang Theory.” The show will airs its network series finale on May 16, 2019 after 12 years on the air. Kunal has appeared in every episode of the series run. During the 2017-2018 TV season, it was the most-watched network TV show in America.

During this podcast, Kunal discusses his feelings about the end of the series, he also candidly reveals how success and worldwide fame affected him and how he’s grown as a person, and Kunal talks about his plans for the future including a possible podcast.