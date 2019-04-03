‘He’s Shooting for the Jugular’: Search Continues for Man Who Allegedly Slashed 8 People’s Faces in South L.A., South Gate and Lynwood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police are continuing to search for a man on a bicycle who has allegedly slashed eight people's faces as he rides past them on a bicycle.

The "indiscriminate" attacks go back to March 20 and have occurred in South L.A., South Gate and Lynwood, Los Angeles Police Detective Steve Garcia said Wednesday.

“He’s shooting for the jugular,” Garcia said of the serial slasher. "He’s about an inch a way from cutting that jugular."

The detective said the "unsuspecting" victims range between 20 and 85 years old and have included men and women. He said law enforcement officials in all of the areas where the attacks have occurred are actively searching for the man.

"The last thing we need is for this to happen one more time, let alone to a child." Garcia said.

The attacks appear to be random, but are all similar and have occurred mostly in the morning hours. The man allegedly comes up from behind the victims and slashes their faces with a sharp object. Garcia said one victim described the weapon as a folded box cutter.

“I don’t know, but it’s definitely sharp,” he said of the weapon.

The latest attack occurred about 8:40 a.m. Monday near Florence Avenue and Avalon Boulevard. The victim was standing on the sidewalk near a bus stop when a man on a bicycle slashed the victim as he rode past him. The man was left with a "severe injury" to the face, police said in a news release.

A passerby saw the man reach out to a woman while on his bike and thought the man was attempting to rob the victim. The passerby followed the man and took photos of him before returning to the woman and realizing she had been slashed in the face, Garcia said. He described the wound as being about 5 to 6 inches long.

Before that, police believe the same man attacked a person on March 27 in South Gate and on March 20 at the corner of 59th Street and Avalon Boulevard.

Two other similar attacks were reported in Lynwood, Garcia said.

The detective said Wednesday that eight people in total have been attacked, but he did not provide details about the additional two incidents.

The man is described as being between 18 and 30 years old with short hair, about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing about 150 pounds. He has been seen wearing a dark-colored t-shirt and dark pants.

Garcia on Wednesday described the bicycle the man is riding as a black Huffy Nighthawk with neon green break lines.

Anyone with information about these incidents or the man seen in the photos can call 323-318-3610 or 323-846-6562.