Juvenile Arrested in Death of Missing Teen Found With ‘Traumatic’ Injury in Compton: LASD

An arrest has been made in the death of a missing 15-year-old girl whose body was discovered in an industrial part of Compton last week, authorities announced Wednesday.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department confirmed a male juvenile has been taken into custody, but did not release his name, age or any other information.

The arrest comes more than a week after Samantha Bustos was found dead with a "traumatic" injury to her upper torso, according to the Sheriff's Department.

Bustos had been missing for a few days by the time her body was discovered in the 500 block of West Victoria Street just before 1:30 a.m. on March 25.

The teen, who lived in an unincorporated area of Gardena, vanished after hanging out with friends on March 22, sheriff's officials said.

Family members reported her missing on Sunday.

Bustos was found dead near the Dominguez Hills Industrial Park, her body face down and concealed in bushes, according to detectives.

The L.A. County coroner's office ruled her death a homicide, but did not reveal how she died. Investigators have also not said when she was killed.

KTLA's Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this story.