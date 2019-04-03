Officials Seize Wild Serval Cat From Hip-Hop Producer Mally Mall’s Encino Home

Authorities seized a wild serval cat and a spider monkey Wednesday after serving search warrants at two San Fernando Valley homes as part of an exotic animal trafficking investigation, officials said.

One of the homes belongs to hip-hop producer and “Love and Hip Hop” star Mally Mall, according to law enforcement sources.

Patrick Foy, a spokesman for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, could not immediately confirm that anyone had been arrested or cited in connection with the searches.

Investigators began searching the homes in the 4000 block of Grimes Place in Encino and the 22000 block of Summit Ridge Circle in Chatsworth about 8 a.m., Foy said. Shortly before noon, authorities walked out of the Encino home with the wild cat. The spider monkey was taken from the Chatsworth home.

