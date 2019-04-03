BREAKING: Juvenile Arrested in Death of Missing Teen Found With ‘Traumatic’ Injury in Compton

Orange County DA Charges 4 Women in Connection With Multistate Prostitution Ring

Posted 12:40 PM, April 3, 2019, by , Updated at 12:42PM, April 3, 2019
Jodi Leigh Hoskins, Andrea Smith-Tizanno, Aisha Kaluihiokalani and Torri Ti Wilkinson are seen in images provided by the Orange County District Attorney’s Office on April 3, 2019.

Authorities say they have charged four women with running a prostitution network in California, Nevada and Utah that netted tens of thousands of dollars a month.

Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said Wednesday the women had a website that appeared to be a legitimate service but was not.

The four are charged with pimping and pandering and the two alleged ringleaders are also charged with conspiracy.

Police say they found out about Companions Escorts a year ago through an undercover agent who was investigating human trafficking.

Authorities say the women had office space in two California cities used as call centers. The company’s website has photos of scantily dressed women and purports to meet “ALL your adult entertainment needs.”

Three were arrested Tuesday in California and one in Nevada.

