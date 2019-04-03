Person Sought After Speeding Past Border Patrol Agents at San Onofre Checkpoint With Drugs in Vehicle: Police

Authorities are looking for an individual who ran away Wednesday morning after leading Border Patrol agents on a chase and crashing in Santa Ana, where police reported finding almost 45 pounds of drugs in his vehicle.

Border Patrol began pursuing the driver around 9 a.m. after he failed to stop at a checkpoint in San Onofre, Santa Ana Cpl. Anthony Bertagna told KTLA.

California Highway Patrol officers and a helicopter unit with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department at some point started chasing the vehicle, which traveled through Fountain Valley before crashing in the area of Harbor Boulevard and First Street in Santa Ana.

That’s when the driver fled on a foot, Bertagna said.

Officials discovered at least 17 packages containing 44 pounds of drugs in the vehicle, according to police. Bertagna did not specify the type of drug found.

Authorities provided no further details.

KTLA’s Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.