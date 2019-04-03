Pursuit Involving Stolen Truck Ends in Violent Crash in Lake Balboa; 4 Injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A police chase involving a stolen pickup truck ended in a violent multivehicle crash that left four people injured in Lake Balboa on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Few details were immediately provided about the pursuit, which involved a 2017 silver Toyota Tacoma and began about 8:50 a.m., according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Ramirez.

About 20 minutes later, the truck crashed in the area of the Vanowen Street and Balboa Boulevard, Ramirez said.

Four people -- all described as civilians -- were hurt in the crash, including three with serious injuries, according to a Los Angeles Fire Department alert. The other victim's injuries were considered minor.

The patients were in two separate vehicles.

Earlier, LAFD indicated as many as five people were hurt, and at least one patient -- but possibly more -- was trapped in the wreckage.

Multiple people could be seen being taken away from the crash site on stretchers to awaiting ambulances, including one man who ended up in the parking lot of a nearby McDonald's restaurant, Sky5 video showed.

Several vehicles were involved in the crash along Balboa Boulevard, according to the aerial footage. A debris field of numerous glass shards and metal pieces stretched for at least half a block.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

KTLA's Alexandria Hernandez contributed to this report.