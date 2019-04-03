× Preliminary 3.5 Magnitude Quake Strikes Near Yorba Linda

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.5 rattled residents in Orange County early Wednesday morning.

The quake struck 5 miles east-southeast of Yorba Linda at 5:06 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey’s event page.

The quake was centered in a residential neighborhood near the 91 Freeway.

Residents as far away as Chino and San Juan Capistrano may have felt light shaking from the quake, according to the USGS.

There were no immediate reports of injury or damage as a result of the quake.

Check back for updates on this developing story.