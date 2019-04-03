At SciFest 2019 lucky students got to experience what a STEM career could mean for them! SciFest is an annual celebration that’s held every year in Washington D.C., but this year it came to Southern California. The ultimate goal of the two day festival is to get kids interested in science.
Scientists Bring STEM to Southern California at Clippers SciFest
