Sheriff’s Deputies Rescue Woman From Compton House Fire

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies rescued a woman from a house fire in Compton late Tuesday.

The fire was reported about 11:50 p.m. in the 700 block of Long Beach Boulevard and the Compton

Christina Kerr was lying down when she heard a loud noise. She said she opened the door and was met with flames. Her husband managed to make it out the front door, but the ceiling collapsed.

“He thought I was right behind him, but I couldn’t,” Kerr said. “I tried crawling on the floor, but I couldn’t because of the flames.”

She said she tried going out the back and was banging on the door when she was met by two deputies who got her to safety despite passing out.

“I feel lucky to be alive,” she said.

The flames were eventually extinguished and the property sustained major damage, video from the scene showed.

The blaze also caused a power outage at the scene and wires were down in the area. Southern California Edison responded to the scene to assess the damage, sheriff’s officials said.

KTLA’s Nancy Fontan contributed to this story.