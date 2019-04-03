Thunderstorm Floods Streets of Chico, Buildings on Cal State Campus

A heavy thunderstorm Tuesday night inundated the Northern California city of Chico, flooding streets, homes, businesses and buildings at Cal State Chico.

Jeff Ranieri, chief meteorologist at NBC Bay Area, tweeted that from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. a long-lasting thunderstorm, probably a “supercell,” produced 3 to 5 inches of rain.

Roads around a Chico hospital were completely flooded and barely passable on Tuesday night. The Chico Police Department received several hundred calls for service.

Jeramie Struthers, a watch commander with the Chico Police Department, said the amount of flooding was unprecedented, and in his 17 years living in the area he’d never seen a storm like it.

