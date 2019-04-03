Vandal Removes Head From Statue at Church in Chino; Similar Attack Occurred Recently in Montclair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A search is underway Wednesday for whoever destroyed a statue at a Catholic church in Chino.

Police were notified Monday morning after a statue of the Virgin Mary was damaged at St. Margaret Mary Parish in the 12600 block of Central Avenue.

The statue's head had been removed in the incident.

The damaged statue was covered by a white sheet and was surrounded by flowers Wednesday morning.

Police have not said if the vandalism is connected to another incident that recently occurred at a church in Montclair.

Our Lady of Lourdes Church, only about 3 miles to the north, had two of its statues damaged by a vandal about a month ago.

The statues' heads were targeted and destroyed in that incident as well.

No suspects have been identified.