Woman Wounded in Video-Recorded Stabbing in Huntington Beach; 2 Men Arrested

Two men were arrested after an argument at a Huntington Beach street turned violent and left a woman wounded with a knife in her stomach, officials said Wednesday.

The stabbing happened on Main Street around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to Huntington Beach police.

Video of the encounter shows a woman kicking the passenger door of a sedan once before a man apparently stabs her from inside the car. Another man is seen standing by the open driver side door watching the attack.

The woman then walks away with what appears to be a knife handle protruding from her stomach, the footage shows.

She was immediately hospitalized for a wound that was not life-threatening, according police.

Multiple witnesses reported the incident to authorities, who eventually found the men's vehicle nearby.

Officers subsequently arrested Brandon Lebrun, a 23-year-old Glendora resident, and Dominic Piraino, a 19-year-old Covina resident.

Both were booked on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. Piraino was also booked on suspicion of attempted murder, police said.

Authorities provided no further details.