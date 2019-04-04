1 Fatally Shot by Police as Authorities Serve Search Warrant in Anaheim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A person was fatally shot by police as authorities were serving a search warrant in Anaheim Thursday morning.

The incident occurred about 11:30 a.m. along the 500 block of North Harcourt Street, Anaheim police said.

SWAT officers were assisting Irvine police in serving a search warrant involving a barricaded suspect, Anaheim police said in a tweet.

It is unclear how the officer-involved shooting occurred or how many officers were involved, but the suspect was eventually declared dead at the scene.

Two other people, described as parolees, who were also at large were arrested by Irvine police.

No additional details about the incident have been released.