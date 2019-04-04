2 Sisters in Critical Condition After Being Struck by Truck While Walking to Middle School in South L.A.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two sisters were in critical condition Thursday morning after being struck by a truck while walking to school in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The 12 and 14-year-old sisters were walking near a middle school when they were struck by the truck turning northbound onto Broadway Place from 37th Street just before 8 a.m., according to LAPD Officer Jeff Lee.

Officers responded to the scene and transported the two girls to a hospital, authorities said.

The truck driver told police he felt a bump, stopped his vehicle and found that he had hit the two girls, Lee said.

"This could have been anyone. This is not a crime, this is an accident," LAPD Detective Moses Castillo said at the scene of the collision.

Video showed investigators working near a white truck that was parked in the area, which was closed off with police tape.

What appears to be blood and crayons can be seen on the ground where the truck hit the girls.

Authorities did not identify the victims, only describing them as "Hispanic juvenile sisters."

It is unclear which school the girls were walking to.

No further information was immediately available.

KTLA's Matt Phillips contributed to this report.