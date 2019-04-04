Author Dr. Jennifer Johnston Jones Talks New Book ‘Transformational Parenting’

Posted 11:25 AM, April 4, 2019, by , Updated at 11:28AM, April 4, 2019

Licensed Clinical Psychologist and author Dr. Jennifer Johnston Jones joined us live with tips from her new book “Transformational Parenting - The Life Changing Magic of Parenting as Personal Growth” According to Dr Jones, The work of parenting is more exhausting than it needs to be! We are thinking of parenting all wrong. It can be joyful and energy-fueling if we shift the lens inward. The book is available on amazon or You can also go to her website.

