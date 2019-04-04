Pursuit Driver in Custody After Crashing Utility Truck Into Passenger SUV in Pasadena

The driver of a white utility truck was detained after slamming into another vehicle in Pasadena following a dangerous pursuit through Northeast Los Angeles and the San Gabriel Valley Thursday afternoon.

Sky5 was initially overhead the chase shortly before 5 p.m. in the Highland Park area. No information was immediately available on what the driver was wanted on suspicion of.

The driver was maneuvering dangerously at high speeds, blowing through intersections and at times driving on the wrong side of the road, narrowly missing other vehicles.

From Highland Park, the pickup driver began winding around surface streets in South Pasadena and Alhambra.

He then returned to Highland Park and briefly got onto the southbound 110 Freeway before exiting at Avenue 52 and getting onto the northbound lanes.

The driver exited the freeway again in South Pasadena, where streets were full of evening commuters. He again wound back to the Highland Park and Eagle Rock areas.

The suspect vehicle kept up a swift pace as it circled the neighborhoods, and law enforcement vehicles were only occasionally visible behind it.

Around 5:12 p.m., the pickup got onto the 134 Freeway heading east, then switched onto the westbound 210 Freeway. He wove around to the southbound 210, then got off near the Rose Bowl and headed toward downtown Pasadena.

At 5:18 p.m., the driver then crashed into a Toyota RAV4 while speeding through the intersection of Orange Grove Boulevard and Holly Street.

The suspect was apparently not badly injured; he got out of the truck and raised his hands in the air. Authorities took him into custody.

The condition of SUV driver he had crashed into was unclear. Firefighters were working to extricate the victim, whose vehicle had been hit with considerable force.

Check back for updates on this developing story.