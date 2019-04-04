City of STEM Science Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Downey with a preview of the CITY OF STEM SCIENCE FAIR happening Saturday, April 6th, 2019 at the Columbia Memorial Space Center in Downey. Bill Nye, The Science Guy and more than 100 STEM partners will be at the Downey facility Saturday offering hands-on science activities, demonstrations, expert panels, mobile museums and the latest STEM news.

CITY OF STEM is Los Angeles largest celebration of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math that takes place the entire month of April with a series of events and activities throughout the Los Angeles area. For a complete listing of the month long series of events check the website.

