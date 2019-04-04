Community Rallies Around Yorba Linda Teen in Need of Operation

Posted 10:48 PM, April 4, 2019

Hudson Townsend was born with condition known as Congenital Femoral Deficiency, causing one leg to be shorter than the other.

He had his first surgery at 9 days old, and several additional surgeries since,  but the problem hasn't been corrected. He's now 17.

With doctors suggesting amputation, Hudson's desperate mother learned of a doctor in Florida providing a promising procedure.

But insurance won't cover the cost of the out-of-state operation.

The family is hosting a golf tournament Monday to help raise the money needed to allow Hudson to get the life-changing treatment. A fund has also been set up a fund online at hudsontownsendfund.org to help

Kasey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News on April 4, 2019.

