Community Rallies Around Yorba Linda Teen in Need of Operation

Hudson Townsend was born with condition known as Congenital Femoral Deficiency, causing one leg to be shorter than the other.

He had his first surgery at 9 days old, and several additional surgeries since, but the problem hasn't been corrected. He's now 17.

With doctors suggesting amputation, Hudson's desperate mother learned of a doctor in Florida providing a promising procedure.

But insurance won't cover the cost of the out-of-state operation.

The family is hosting a golf tournament Monday to help raise the money needed to allow Hudson to get the life-changing treatment. A fund has also been set up a fund online at hudsontownsendfund.org to help

Kasey Montoya reports for the KTLA 5 News on April 4, 2019.