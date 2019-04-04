Diva Defined: Tracy McMillan

In this very intimate episode of Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph, screenwriter and relationship expert Tracy McMillan discusses her struggles growing up in foster care, having a pimp as a father and a drug addict mother. Tracy discusses embracing her blackness, what she has learned about herself after three failed marriages, and how she made the transition from TV news writer to screenwriter at the age of 42.

