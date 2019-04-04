Man Arrested, Accused of Trying to Kidnap 3-Year-Old in Victorville Before Breaking Into Home

A man accused of trying to kidnap a 3-year-old girl outside a Victorville hospital and then breaking into a nearby home has been arrested, according to police.

Roger Gregory allegedly approached the toddler while she was standing in front of Victor Valley Global Medical Center with her mother, police said. Officers were called to the scene around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

Gregory, 30, allegedly grabbed the girl’s hand and started walking away before her mother grabbed her back and reported the incident to security officials inside the hospital.

But he fled the scene just as officers were responding, police said. He is accused of then breaking into a nearby home where authorities later found him.

Gregory was taken into custody following “a short struggle,” Victorville Police Department officials said. He was arrested and booked into High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of kidnapping a child under 14, burglary and resisting an officer.

He is scheduled to appear in Victorville Superior Court on April 5.

Anyone with information can contact Deputy C. Smith at the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Anonymous tips can be forwarded to 800-782-7463 or to the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.