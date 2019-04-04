Man Sentenced for Beating Woman After Crashing Into Her Car, Then Stealing Her Purse and Attacking Her Husband in Long Beach

A man was sentenced Wednesday to 18 years in state prison for stealing the purse of a woman he rear-ended in a Long Beach parking lot, then attacking both her and her husband before fleeing the scene, prosecutors said.

Rodrick Smith, 41, initiated the violent series of events after he and the woman pulled over to exchange information following the April 13, 2017, collision, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release.

Smith allegedly punched the woman repeatedly when she called her husband to get details she needed about their car for the claims process.

He grabbed her purse, got back into his car and tried to leave. But the woman’s husband soon arrived at the scene, and Smith began ramming his car into the husband’s vehicle instead, officials said.

After that, Smith did succeed in fleeing the scene, but police found him five days later and arrested him, according to prosecutors.

On Nov. 29, 2018, Smith pleaded no contest to one felony count each of second-degree robbery; assault with a deadly weapon, a vehicle; and assault by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury.

He also admitted to inflicting great bodily injury on the woman while stealing her purse, officials said.

Smith’s plea was not entered as part of a deal negotiated with prosecutors, the DA’s office said.

The defendant originally pleaded not guilty to the charges days after his arrest.

Prosecutors said he was previously convicted of driving or taking a vehicle without consent in 1999, bank robbery in 2001, possession for sale of cocaine base in 2011 and carrying a concealed dirk and dagger in 2012.

33.770050 -118.193739