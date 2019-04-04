× Man Shot Multiple Times by South Gate Police Files Lawsuit Against City

A South Gate man is suing the city after police shot him several times, leaving him debilitated and unable to walk, according to his attorney.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court alleges the South Gate Police Department was negligent and unnecessarily used deadly force when officers shot Daniel Canizales, 23, as he was walking, unarmed, on Paramount Boulevard.

“It’s just real sad and depressing. I thank God that I’m here,” Canizales said at a news conference this week as he sat in a wheelchair, his leg in a cast.

As a result of the Jan. 29 shooting, Canizales will need a lifetime of medical attention for his left knee because of permanent nerve damage, according to the man’s attorney and his brother.

