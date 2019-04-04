Time is calling it one of the best inventions of 2018. Wall Street Journal says it’s a total body workout machine that puts your treadmill to shame. The founder of Mirror Brynn Putman joined us live to tell us all about this nearly invisible interactive home gym. When off, it's a full-length mirror. When on, see yourself, your instructor and your classmates in a sleek, interactive display, complete with embedded camera and speakers. All you need is the space of a yoga mat for a high-energy workout in any room in your home! From cardio and strength to yoga and boxing, stream unlimited classes from our NYC studio directly to your home. For more info on Mirror, you can go to the website or follow them on social media @GettheMirror
‘Mirror’ the Future of Fitness With Founder and CEO Brynn Putman
-
Meet Hydrow-The Live Outdoor Reality Rower With CEO and Founder Bruce Smith and Trainer Dani Hansen
-
The Apps That Will Help You Get Fit in 2019
-
Video Shows Avalanche Covering Colorado Highway With Snow
-
Hundreds of Austin’s Homeless Now Have a Permanent Place to Stay With New Project
-
Tone It Up’s Love Your Body Series With Creators Katrina Scott and Karena Dawn
-
-
Simple Rainy Day Workouts with Planet Fitness
-
Get Red Carpet Ready With Trainer Erin Oprea
-
Saturday “Gayle on the Go!”, Saturday, January 26th, 2019
-
New Cookbook ‘Models Do Eat’ With Fitness Model and Personal Trainer Jill De Jong
-
Apps That Can Help You Become More Mindful in 2019
-
-
Santa Anita Holds Timed Workouts, Light Training on Dirt Track for First Time Since 21st Horse Death
-
Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, January 27th, 2019
-
New Book ‘Stress Less, Accomplish More’ With Ziva Meditation Founder Emily Fletcher