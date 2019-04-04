‘Mirror’ the Future of Fitness With Founder and CEO Brynn Putman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Time is calling it one of the best inventions of 2018. Wall Street Journal says it’s a total body workout machine that puts your treadmill to shame. The founder of Mirror Brynn Putman joined us live to tell us all about this nearly invisible interactive home gym. When off, it's a full-length mirror. When on, see yourself, your instructor and your classmates in a sleek, interactive display, complete with embedded camera and speakers. All you need is the space of a yoga mat for a high-energy workout in any room in your home! From cardio and strength to yoga and boxing, stream unlimited classes from our NYC studio directly to your home. For more info on Mirror, you can go to the website or follow them on social media @GettheMirror