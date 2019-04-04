Nipsey Hussle Shooting Suspect Scheduled to Make First Court Appearance on Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Eric Holder, the man suspected of killing rapper Nipsey Hussle, is scheduled to be arraigned sometime on Thursday, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

It was not immediately clear, however, if prosecutors have filed charges yet against Holder, who is due to appear in a downtown L.A. courtroom, a DA's spokesperson said.

The 29-year-old was arrested in Bellflower on Tuesday afternoon following a tip from the general public, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Holder is accused of fatally shooting the Grammy-award winning artist outside his clothing store in the Hyde Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles on Sunday afternoon, LAPD officials said.

Hussle, 33, died of gunshot wounds to the head and torso, according to the L.A. County coroner's office.

Two others were wounded in the incident.

The following day, police identified Holder as the suspect in the slaying, indicating he had been involved with a personal dispute with Hussle.

Hours after LAPD Chief Michel Moore urged the suspect to surrender, he was captured in Bellflower.

A witness who asked to remain anonymous told KTLA he called 911 after noticing a man screaming and acting strange in the 9900 block of Artesia Boulevard.

L.A. County sheriff's deputies arrived at the scene and detained the man until LAPD homicide detectives responded and positively identified him as Holder, police said.

The suspect was then booked on suspicion of murder. He is being held without bail, inmate records showed.

KTLA's Dianne Sanchez contributed to this story.