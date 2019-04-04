× LAPD Releases Info on Man and Woman Sought in Dodger Stadium Attack; No Arrests Made

Los Angeles police on Thursday gave descriptions of two people sought in the case of a baseball fan who suffered critical injuries in an attack at Dodger Stadium. No arrests have been made, but police are actively seeking a man and a woman in the case.

Rafael Reyna, 47, is currently in a coma, in critical but stable condition after he suffered a skull fracture in a fall after being struck following a game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on March 29. Reyna’s wife said she was on the phone with Rafael when he got into an altercation with someone in the parking lot.

Police gave information gleaned from speaking with a witness.

Police are searching for a Hispanic man, believed to be in his mid 20s, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and about 150 pounds. The man was clean-shaven, wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans, and a blue Dodgers cap.

Police are also seeking a Hispanic woman, believed to be in her 20s, about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and about 110 pounds, with a thin build. She has long black hair, and was wearing a white Dodgers jersey and short blue jean shorts.

Police had said the attacher might have left the stadium in a white SUV, possibly a Toyota 4Runner.

Anyone with information on these individuals is asked to call LAPD’s Robbery and Homicide Division at 213-486-6890.

In a news conference Thursday, Capt. William Hayes said investigators spoke to someone who witnessed the altercation and called emergency services after Reyna was struck.

Hayes said investigators believe Reyna and the other people involved did not know each other.

“I believe I know the cause of that altercation and dispute, however I’m not willing to discuss it at this point in time,” Hayes said.

Hayes said they are combing through hours of surveillance footage, but given the non-specific description of the individuals involved, detectives are hopeful that someone who knows them will come forward.

Cmdr. Ruby Flores said LAPD works closely with Dodger Stadium’s security team, and they are saying that this is an isolated incident.

“Arguably, you can say that the Dodgers’ stadium is one of the safest in the country. It has one of the most state-of-the-art command posts that has a 360 view of the stadium, inside and outside,” Flores said. “I’m confident in knowing that this is an isolated incident. A very unfortunate, but isolated. Out of the 4 million people that come and go through the Dodgers’ stadium per year, we have very little incidents.”

Flores said LAPD already has on-duty officers and plainclothes undercover officers working patrol at the stadium, and noted that police responded to the scene of Reyna’s attack within 35 seconds of being called.