× Questions Surround Woman Who Drove Getaway Car in Nipsey Hussle Shooting

There are growing questions about the woman who drove the getaway car that the suspect in the shooting of Nipsey Hussle used to flee the scene of the attack.

Police say Eric Holder, 29, got into a dispute with Hussle on Sunday at the rapper’s shop on Slauson Avenue. Holder allegedly returned and opened fire. Hussle was fatally wounded, and two others were also shot.

The gunman ran to a waiting car and got away.

The woman who drove the getaway car turned herself in to authorities Monday and is continuing to cooperate with detectives. She has not been arrested, said Josh Rubenstein, LAPD’s director of communications.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.