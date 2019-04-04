Questions Surround Woman Who Drove Getaway Car in Nipsey Hussle Shooting

A makeshift memorial for Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle sits in the parking lot in front of his Marathon Store in Los Angeles on April 2, 2019. (Credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

There are growing questions about the woman who drove the getaway car that the suspect in the shooting of Nipsey Hussle used to flee the scene of the attack.

Police say Eric Holder, 29, got into a dispute with Hussle on Sunday at the rapper’s shop on Slauson Avenue. Holder allegedly returned and opened fire. Hussle was fatally wounded, and two others were also shot.

The gunman ran to a waiting car and got away.

The woman who drove the getaway car turned herself in to authorities Monday and is continuing to cooperate with detectives. She has not been arrested, said Josh Rubenstein, LAPD’s director of communications.

