× Student Petition Seeking Permission to Use N-Word at O.C. High School Was ‘Bad’ April Fools’ Joke: District Official

A petition circulated at Marina High School in Huntington Beach asking students of color for permission to use the N-word prompted school officials to discipline two students involved in the incident, a member of the school board said Wednesday.

Duane Dishno, president of the Huntington Beach Union High School District, described the petition as “a bad joke gone wrong on April Fools’ Day.”

“Kids made a mistake,” Dishno added. “It’s been dealt with. Everyone is OK.”

A student offended by the hand-written petition addressed to “Brown People” took a picture of it, shared it on social media and notified the principal after school, Dishno said.

