× Swastikas Burned Into San Dimas Front Lawn, Covina Street

Swastikas were found burned into a residential lawn and a nearby street along the border between San Dimas and Covina on Thursday.

Deputies are investigating the vandalisms as two separate incidents, although both are believed to have been done by the same person or people sometime overnight before they were discovered on Thursday, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Peter Shupe said.

A family first reported discovering the offensive symbols shortly before 9 a.m. on their artificial front lawn along Greenhaven Street, near Valley Center Avenue, in San Dimas the sergeant said.

“It looks like some black caustic chemical was used to burn the grass,” Schupe said. It was unclear what chemical was used.

The family is not Jewish and does not believe they were specifically targeted, officials said.

Resident Tammy Ferris said her son first pointed out the vandalism.

“My son actually came over and said there was some black stuff on the lawn, so we went outside, and there it was,” she said.

“How horrible that someone would come and ruin people’s property, for what?”

Someone called deputies just before 2 p.m. after noticing similar vandalism nearby, along Valley Center Avenue, just north of Greenhaven Street, across the municipal border in unincorporated Los Angeles County, according to Shupe.

Two swastikas, each about 10 feet by 10 feet in size, has been scrawled in the roadway, he said. One was in northbound traffic lanes and the other was in southbound lanes.

It appeared the same chemical was use on the street that was used on the family’s front lawn, he added.

No information regarding a suspect or suspects was available.

Anyone with information can reach the Sheriff’s San Dimas Station at 909-450-2700. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.