The News Director’s Office: Producer Bobby Presents “Spoken Dreams”

Jason is off working on a project in Vietnam, so Producer Bobby takes over the show to share some excerpts from his other KTLA podcast, Spoken Dreams. Aspiring singer-songwriter Julie Mintz tells the story of meeting her famous neighbor who lived in a castle across the street. Actress Trisha Rae Stahl explains the nerve-wracking experience of auditioning for Tyler Perry. Performer Kenny Lee opens up about waking up one day to find that he had gone blind.

