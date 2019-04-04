× Victorville Man Fatally Shot During Suspected Robbery After Multiple Suspects Entered His Home

A 29-year-old man was shot and killed during a suspected home invasion robbery in a gated apartment complex in Victorville, authorities said in a news release Thursday.

Victorville Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to an apartment in the Casa Bella Apartment complex on 16980 Nisqualli Road Wednesday at 10:35 p.m. to find a victim identified as Dominic Beard unresponsive inside the apartment, according to the news release.

Beard was later pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Multiple suspects had entered the victim’s home and shot him during what appears to be a “home invasion robbery,” the Victorville Police Department said a preliminary investigation revealed.

Authorities did not provide descriptions of the suspects.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Detective Charles Phillips at 909-387-3589, or call the WeTip hotline at 800-78CRIME to remain anonymous.