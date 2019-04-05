75-Year-Old Highland Man Arrested on Suspicion of Sexually Assaulting a Minor

A 75-year-old man was arrested in Highland Friday on suspicion of sexually assaulting a minor, the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department and Highland Police Department said in a news release.

After receiving reports of a a sexual assault, officers responded to a home on the 25000 block of Vine Street at around 6:15 p.m. and found several family members “engaged in a heated argument,” the news release said.

Investigators identified Luis Cedeno of Highland as a suspect and arrested him on a “penetration with a foreign object” charge, according to authorities.

Police described the victim as a “female juvenile.” Her age was unknown.

It is unclear whether the assault took place at the home or how the suspect knew the victim.

Investigators believe there may be other sexual assault victims who have not been identified, the news release said.

Cedeno was being held at a San Bernardino jail with his bail set at $100,000, according to public arrest records.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Highland Police at 909-425-9793. To remain anonymous, call the We-tip Hotline at 1-800-78-27463.

No further information was immediately available.